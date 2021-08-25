I THOUGHT HE HAD RECOVERED : SHAYA'S WIFE SPEAKS

The late football legend George Shaya’s wife, Agnes, says her husband’s death came as a shock.

Gogo Shaya told H-Metro Sport yesterday that Shaya died at a time they thought he had now fully recovered.

She said his amputated leg was no longer a problem but was now suffering from dementia.

“Sekeru Shaya had dementia but apart from that, the leg was now okay and I can’t really tell what went wrong. It happened at a time we thought everything was now fine,” she said.

She said the former Dynamos legend developed complications at the weekend and they took him to the hospital.

Agnes said her husband then died when they thought he was now fine. “He started vomiting on Saturday and we visited the doctor, he got an injected and a drip and he looked fine.

“But on Monday the situation suddenly changed and he passed on,” she said.