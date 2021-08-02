HOSPITAL SUSPENDS THEATRE SERVICES AS WATER IS CUT OFF

Authorities at Beitbridge district referral hospital have temporarily suspended theatre services due to water shortages after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) disconnected the whole town last Friday.
The parastatal discontinued services over a $65 million
debt owed by Beitbridge Municipality for the period January to June 2021.
Beitbridge District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said
they had been plunged into a crisis considering that water was very critical in
their operations.
“We need water for cleaning the wards, washing and
sterilising theatre and maternity ward equipment, and in the Covid-19 isolation
centre,” he said.
“Now, we have a crisis. So, we have temporarily suspended
all theatre-related services and we have to refer patients to other major
hospitals in the region.”
Dr Samhere said on average, they handle at least 10 cases
in the theatre and a minimum of 10 deliveries in the maternity ward daily. He
said they had also moved Covid-19 serious patients from the isolation centre at
NSSA Hotel to the main hospital for close monitoring as a result of the ongoing
water crisis.
The 140-bed hospital is a referral centre for 250 000
people from the district’s 17 primary health care facilities, and others from
Mwenezi and Masvingo district.
In addition, it serves part of the 15 000 people who
transit through the town daily, mostly those who fall sick or are involved in
road accidents on their journeys to inland Zimbabwe or South Africa.
ZINWA spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said in a
statement today that they were owed a total of $205 million by Beitbridge
Municipality of which $140 million is the subject of an ongoing High Court
case.
“ZINWA could not have disconnected Beitbridge over the
amount,” she said. “However, the disconnection has been effected to recover the
$65 million which is not the subject of any court case.
“The Authority hopes that Beitbridge Town Council will soon
settle the outstanding amount so that water supplies can be restored for the
benefit of the residents.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment