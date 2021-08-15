GRANNY (105) DIES OF PNEUMONIA

ZANU-PF Politburo member Cde Headman Moyo has lost his mother, Mrs Thenjiwe Moyo (nee Ncube) who passed on at the age of 105.

She succumbed to pneumonia at home in Mbembesi under Chief Mabhikwa area, Lupane recently. Cde Moyo, who is the second-born in a family of seven, said his mother was born in 1916 and was buried on Saturday last week in Mbembesi. He said despite her advanced age, she was still strong enough to walk using a walking stick and do light work around the home and in the nearby field.

“She had chest problems and we took her to St Luke’s Hospital where they said she had pneumonia and treated her.

She passed on at my brother’s homestead where she was staying. This was her first time to seek treatment at a hospital as she had never been to a hospital for treatment throughout her life. She was strong and loved traditional foods,” said Cde Moyo.

He said his now late mother could still walk on her own using a walking stick despite her advanced age. She had partly lost sight but could still do basketry and other crafts work such as making mats which she sold to members of the community.

“She was not much involved in politics although she supported our father who used to work for the veterinary department and active in politics. She was still strong to walk on her own using a walking stick. She loved farming and would still go to the nearby field to do some light work like helping in harvesting.”

Cde Moyo said she would jokingly say she did not need eyes to do basketry and make reeds mats as her hands had mastered the art and could do it even without looking. She left behind seven children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sunday News