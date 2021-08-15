GRANNY (105) DIES OF PNEUMONIA

ZANU-PF Politburo member Cde Headman Moyo has lost his mother, Mrs Thenjiwe Moyo (nee Ncube) who passed on at the age of 105.
She succumbed to pneumonia at home in Mbembesi under Chief
Mabhikwa area, Lupane recently. Cde Moyo, who is the second-born in a family of
seven, said his mother was born in 1916 and was buried on Saturday last week in
Mbembesi. He said despite her advanced age, she was still strong enough to walk
using a walking stick and do light work around the home and in the nearby
field.
“She had chest problems and we took her to St Luke’s
Hospital where they said she had pneumonia and treated her.
She passed on at my brother’s homestead where she was
staying. This was her first time to seek treatment at a hospital as she had
never been to a hospital for treatment throughout her life. She was strong and
loved traditional foods,” said Cde Moyo.
He said his now late mother could still walk on her own
using a walking stick despite her advanced age. She had partly lost sight but
could still do basketry and other crafts work such as making mats which she
sold to members of the community.
“She was not much involved in politics although she
supported our father who used to work for the veterinary department and active
in politics. She was still strong to walk on her own using a walking stick. She
loved farming and would still go to the nearby field to do some light work like
helping in harvesting.”
Cde Moyo said she would jokingly say she did not need eyes
to do basketry and make reeds mats as her hands had mastered the art and could
do it even without looking. She left behind seven children, and several
grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment