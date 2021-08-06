GOVT : SOME SCHOOLS MAY RE-OPEN

THE Government is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure a safe re-opening of schools and some school heads have since indicated they are ready to open since measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of learners.

This emerged yesterday after a tour of some schools in Masvingo Province by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema.

Minister Mathema said some of the schools were putting in place measures to provide learners with personal protective equipment (PPE) and clean water.

“Those schools that we have visited say they are ready to reopen once the President gives them that directive,” he said.

“We have seen preparations they are making; they are all following the World Health Organisation protocols.”

The school heads said while they were ready to reopen, they required assistance in the provision of more PPE for the benefit of learners.

They called for literature on what learners should do, especially in terms of the sanitisation process and washing of hands.

The Government announced recently that schools remain closed until August 10 as the third wave continues to be monitored.

As schools remain closed, Government is accelerating the implementation of the National e-learning Strategy. Herald