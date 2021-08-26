GOVT : NO FORCED VACCINATIONS IN SCHOOLS

There is no Government policy compelling school pupils to be vaccinated before they can attend schools whose opening will start next week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has told Parliament.

Speaking during a Senate question and answer session in Parliament.

Minister Mutsvangwa told Senators today that a Government directive to have school pupils between 14 and 17 years to be vaccinated does not mean that the programme was compulsory.

She said social media reports suggesting that pupils should first be vaccinated before they can attend lessons were not true.

“With the advent of social media, there is a lot of fake news. That is why we have Cabinet briefings timely for people to validate. There is no Government policy to have children vaccinated before going to school,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the decision to have children vaccinated was taken after a careful scientific study. Herald