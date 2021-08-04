GOSPEL ARTIST BEDS MONEY CHANGER, MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

AN upcoming gospel musician’s marriage of ten years is on the verge of collapse over dating an illegal foreign currency dealer.
Patience Muzambi, 32, popularly known as Minister Favour in
Goshen City Church based in Chinhoyi is alleged to have been dating Raphael
Chinama a money changer.
Their shenanigans came to light after Muzambi’s husband
Lameck Jairos, 31, discovered love messages and photographs in her mobile
phone.
Muzambi took the matter to Chemagamba police base where she
recovered her mobile phone that had been taken by Jairos.
Muzambi told H-Metro that Jairos was the one who started
cheating on her and was ready to cancel her marriage certificate with him
following the incident.
Jairos accused his church leader Apostle Takunda Sibanda of
mishandling the matter in an effort to protect Muzambi since she was his
employee.
“My marriage has collapsed and I blame our church leader
for protecting his business at the expense of my marriage and the flock at
large,” said Jairos.
“My wife is employed by Apostle Sibanda as a sales person
and also the financier of my wife’s music projects. My wife cheated on me some
time back and we reconciled after involving parents since I had no tangible
evidence.
“This time I had evidence and Apostle forced me to forgive
her again arguing that it was going to affect his business as well as her (Muzambi)
music career.
“Saka mudzimai oramba achiita gumbo mumba gumbo panze ini
ndichifira yekuti anoshandira Apostle?“Zvakazonyanya kundirwadza ndezvekuti
vanozivana naChinama wacho anovachinjira mari yepabasa pavo. My wife is loose
but Apostle has contributed in the collapse of my marriage.
“I have since lodged a police report against my wife for
threatening me with unspecified action for exposing her and the Apostle,” said
Jairos.
Muzambi who released her album Nenyasha denied bedding
Chinama and confirmed posing for some photographs with him and exchanging love
messages.
“To be honest with you I have decided to approach the High
Court and apply divorce because my husband is failing to understand that I
never exposed his illicit affairs he did soon after our wedding,” said Muzambi.
“Varume munofanira kuziva kuti ukashungurudza mudzimai
anosvika paanozosvinura ipapo haazodzoreka.
“Jairos is feeling the heat now considering that he is no
longer gainfully employed and wants to disturb my music career.
“Worse off by tarnishing the man of God and his ministry
when he knows better that he was the first to cheat soon after our wedding.
“Yes, I made a mistake at first and he accepted me back but
this time inini wacho handichamuda saka ari kurwadziwa nazvo. Chinama is single
and has since changed his phone number to avoid threatening calls and messages
from Jairos.
“Apostle Sibanda has no connections with Chinama as alleged
and Jairos wants to tarnish him for standing with me as his employee.
“I will no longer return to Jairos and be manipulated and
abused under his mercy again,” said Muzambi.
The Apostle refused to entertain H-Metro much; however in
his messages with Jairos he asked the latter to continue forgiving Muzambi the
same way he did in the first incident.
