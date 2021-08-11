GMB SEIZES MLISWA'S MAIZE

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has seized close to 240 000 tonnes of maize and 32 000 tonnes of soya beans from illegal grain dealers who are involved in side marketing across the country.

Through Statutory Instrument 97 of 2021, the Government restricts the selling of maize and soya beans only to registered players.

In a latest statement, GMB advised the public that the selling of maize and soya beans remains controlled in terms of the Grain Marketing Act, Chapter 18:14.

Among those whose commodities have been confiscated are Mr Temba Mliswa in Karoi who is facing charges of side marketing 40 000 tonnes of maize and Mr Cosmas Jerera who had 40 000 tonnes of maize and is also from Karoi.

Other farmers facing similar charges include Mr Shumba Shame (30 000 tonnes of maize) from Concession, and Mr Teddy Nakawa (30 000 tonnes of soya beans) from Chinhoyi.

“No one is allowed to sell or buy maize other than through GMB unless if one is a bona fide contractor registered with Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA),” said the entity.

“GMB is working with the law enforcement agents to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Act.

“Anyone found in violation of the Act and the SI shall be prosecuted and risk forfeiture and shall pay a fine three times the marketing value of the controlled product in his or her possession,” it said.

The grain utility has also appealed to members of the public to report any illegal grain trading to the nearest depot or police station.

Meanwhile, GMB is expecting an intake of 1,9 million tonnes of grain from farmers during this year’s marketing season that began on April.

The parastatal is also engaging transporters to ferry the grain from over 1 300 collection points that have so far been established across the country to nearby GMB depots. GMB has 88 depots countrywide. Chronicle