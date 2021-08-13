GIRL (12) LURED BY A MAN MISSING FOR 17 DAYS

A 12-year-old Shamva girl has reportedly been missing for 17 days after she was lured by an unknown man while selling reed mats with her friend.

Allana Topo of Ravadale compound in Shamva went missing while wearing a blue skirt with black spots, a grey top with black lines, a grey jacket and pink sandals.

She is dark brown, slim and approximately 1,4 meters tall, and has short hair.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo appealed for anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact Shamva police on 0662137357 or the investigating officer Constable Tinarwo on 0774823781. Herald