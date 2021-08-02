FORMER CZI BOSS SEXUAL ABUSE CASE THROWN OUT

A HARARE woman’s bid to obtain a $500 000 default judgment against former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive officer Mr Farai Bwatikona Zizhou and the organisation hit a snag after the High Court struck the matter off the roll for non-compliance with court rules.

Ms Mbatha who was unceremoniously dismissed from employment after refusing to succumb to Mr Zizhou’s sexual advances won her case in the Supreme Court on appeal in 2019, after she sued the former and CZI.

The CZI was given a 30-day ultimatum to pay more US$40 000 compensation plus costs to Ms Mbatha.

In the present case, Ms Mbatha had filed an additional $500,000 lawsuit against CZI and Mr Zizhou saying the latter’s actions severely impacted on her marriage and her personal health.

Both Mr Zizhou and CZI failed to defend the claim resulting in Ms Mbatha approaching the court seeking a default judgment.

But Justice Tawanda Chitapi could not grant Ms Mbatha’s application because of procedural shortcomings, Herald