FORMER COP ARRESTED AS PYRAMID SCHEME COLLAPSES

A FORMER police officer based in Chipinge was last week arraigned before the courts for allegedly swindling people through a pyramid scheme that has since collapsed.
Ngonidzashe Matope (48) of Gaza appeared before Chipinge
magistrate,Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi.
He was facing fraud charges. Matope pleaded not guilty and
was remanded out of custody on $5 000 bail.
He will be back in court on August 23 for trial. Mr Langton
Mhungu of Mhungu Law Firm appeared for Matope, while Mr Edmore Mhlanganise
prosecuted.
Mr Mhlanganise said between April and July 2021, Matope
initiated a pyramid scheme through WhatsApp. He was the administrator and
custodian of the funds raised through the scheme.
“Matope mobilised various complainants to invest US$5 each,
saying they would get US$60 after seven days. Acting upon the
misrepresentation, a number of people joined the scheme and paid their joining
fees.
“After the expiry of the stipulated time-frame, the
complainants approached Matope for their pay-outs. However, he dismissed them
saying they had donated their money to the less-privileged.
“A cash receipt book and the cellphone used by Matope in
his dealings were recovered,” said Mr Mhlanganise.
Testifying during the bail application, the investigation
officer, Detective Assistant Inspector Emmerson Ziki said Matope should not be
granted bail as investigations are still in progress.
He said more complainants are still coming through to get
their statements recorded. “So far we have been told that he duped people of
US$380. Chances are high that the figure will increase.
“The accused also has previous convictions and pending
issues before the courts,”said Detective Assistant Inspector Ziki. Manica Post
