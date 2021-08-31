FEMALE RAPISTS EMERGE

Police in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, are looking for two women who reportedly drugged and sexually abused a 23-year-old man before dumping him by the roadside.

The victim (name withheld) from Chief Mukota’s area was taken to Kotwa Hospital for medical examination.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the incident, saying the suspects, who are on the run, were facing aggravated indecent assault charges. “Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons,” he said.

“The public is also advised to treat strangers with caution as some of them are wolves in sheep’s clothing. Strangers should be referred to local leaders.”

According to police, on August 28, the victim, who was fetching firewood, saw a white unregistered commuter omnibus being driven by a man.

The man was in the company of two women, with one of them clad in an orange African attire dress with black dots. The driver then asked the victim whether he knew someone who was selling goats.

The victim knew a goat seller and was asked to accompany them to the place and he agreed. It is reported that the driver then drove towards Makaha area.

One of the women reportedly sprayed some substance on the man’s eyes and he lost sight and consciousness.

When the complainant regained consciousness, he realised that he had been dumped by the roadside. He also discovered that he had been sexually abused. Newsday