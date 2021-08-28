FAWCETT GUARDS NABBED FOR SMUGGLING



Two Fawcett Security Company employees have been arrested in Chiredzi after being found in possession of an assortment of alcoholic beverages believed to have been smuggled from Mozambique.

The suspected bootlegging guards were arrested at a police check point along the Chiredzi-Ngundu highway near Buffalo Range International Airport yesterday afternoon.

The contraband was found stashed in the cash holding safe of the Fawcett vehicle they were travelling in.

Police officers manning the roadblock received a tip-off and stopped the Fawcett cash-in transit vehicle which was found with various alcohol brands.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed receiving a report on the incident but could not disclose more details on quantities, brands and origins of the contraband as investigations were still underway.

However, sources said the alcoholic beverages appeared to have been smuggled from Mozambique.

“I am still to get the exact details on what type of alcoholic drinks were in the vehicle when it was intercepted in Chiredzi this afternoon,” said Inspector Dhewa yesterday.

He could also not be drawn into disclosing where the Fawcett vehicle was heading to. The two guards were reportedly taken to Chiredzi Police Station.

Zimbabwe has of late been a major market for illicit and highly intoxicating brews mainly from Mozambique.

The illicit brews are smuggled into the country through illegal crossing points on the borders with Mozambique and South Africa.

Well-knit syndicates have been known to operate smuggling rackets that bring into the country, illicit brews and second hand clothes through unguarded border points.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique share a 1 200km border which has many unmanned points especially in areas with rugged terrain in the eastern Highlands. The area stretching from Chipinge to Chiqualaquala near Sango Border Post to the south, is known to be popular with smugglers.

Other smugglers use illegal crossing points near Mutare, Nyamapanda and Kanyemba. Herald