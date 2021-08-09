FARMER BEDS NEIGHBOUR'S WIFE, ATTACKED WITH MACHETE

Abigail

A 55-year-old Bindura farmer was recently given a thorough hiding after being caught between the sheets having sex with a neighbour’s wife.

David Benedict, who was rushed to Bindura Hospital for treatment, was hacked with a machete around 9pm on the fateful day, tied on the bed and severely assaulted while naked by Biggy Lifa for bedding his second wife Abigail Maketi, 41.

The incident took place at Nyakurwa Village under Chief Musana. Benedict sustained deep cuts on his forehead, left shoulder and left leg.

Benedict denied bedding Maketi arguing that he had been invited to collect his unpaid balance by the latter for cultivating her field sometime in February this year.

“Lifa has two wives and their houses are far from each other and this second wife is the one close to my place,” said Benedict writhing in pain.

“His second wife had been seducing me for some time admiring my wealth since I am a hard working farmer in this area.

“Ndingadai ndakapedza naye kare nekuti asiuya madeko ndichavhara mombe dzangu osvika achiti muzouya kumba pane kabasa ndinoda kukupai. Mafambiro aaizoita nekapfekero zvaive zvekundisvisva mwoyo asi ndakafuratira.

“On the day in question she came and asked me to come home in the evening to collect my US$15 she was yet to pay for cultivating her field. She has been asking me to visit her so that she would pay it in kind but I refused since February when I cultivated her field.

“I lost my mother so I was left broke and I agreed to visit her house that night since she had promised me that she had the money. “Ndichingosvika chete akanditambira nemufaro akazarura door ndikapinda.

“Within some minutes her husband arrived in the company of his elder son of the other wife armed with a machete. The door was not locked and Lifa attacked me with a machete, tied me by his bed and the two assaulted me while my blood was gushing out heavily. Benedict with his wife



“I want to thank our kraal head and other villagers who suddenly appeared and rescued me otherwise I could have died on spot,” said Benedict.

He questioned police officers at Nyava base for failing to arrest Lifa and the latter for not divorcing Maketi over her confession that they had been cheating him for the past four years.

“Chirikundinetsa ndechekuti mukadzi uyu akaudza murume wake kuti takadanana makore mana asi haana kumuramba. Vaviri ava vakandirongera kuti vawane nzira yekutora mombe dzangu sezvo ndirimurimi mukuru.

“Police is silent about the case and they are yet to arrest Lifa who works at Shamva Mine,” said Benedict. Lifa refused to give his side of the story referring questions to Benedict and Maketi.

“I heard that you came to my house and my wife ran away from you,” said Lifa. “There was a case of adultery but my wife and Benedict are the ones who can give you correct facts,” he said before hanging the call.

Maketi refused to entertain H-Metro and took to her heels into a nearby hill named Nyambe where she spent the better part of the day on Friday.

“I do not want to see you that is why I left the house upon hearing about your arrival in the village,” said Maketi. “I will return home around midnight,” she said before hanging the call.

Benedict wife Webintah Kangederere, 48, told H-Metro that the incident took place four days after the death of her mother in-law and her mother was at home hearing about the issue.

“My husband is experiencing sleepless nights because of pain and I thank our kraal head for saving him from death,” said Kangederere.

“It was unfortunate that the issue happened soon after burying my mother in-law and my mother is here with us to hear such stories.

“We had bought eight bags of fertilizers but they were all taken by the motorist we hired to take him to Bindura Hospital.

“His injuries will not see him returning to the field when he was the bread winner since I am not physically fit to carry any work,” said Kangederere pleading with police to take action against the perpetrators.

Villagers had no kind words for both men, accusing Benedict of bedding married women and girls taking advantage of his wealth.

“Lifa akatadza pakuda kuuraya apa asi Benedict wacho haabviri anemuchiwuno munovava zvekutora vakadzi vevamwe uye vasikana,” said one villager. H Metro