FARMER BEDS NEIGHBOUR'S WIFE, ATTACKED WITH MACHETE

|Abigail
David Benedict, who was rushed to Bindura Hospital for
treatment, was hacked with a machete around 9pm on the fateful day, tied on the
bed and severely assaulted while naked by Biggy Lifa for bedding his second
wife Abigail Maketi, 41.
The incident took place at Nyakurwa Village under Chief
Musana. Benedict sustained deep cuts on his forehead, left shoulder and left
leg.
Benedict denied bedding Maketi arguing that he had been
invited to collect his unpaid balance by the latter for cultivating her field
sometime in February this year.
“Lifa has two wives and their houses are far from each
other and this second wife is the one close to my place,” said Benedict
writhing in pain.
“His second wife had been seducing me for some time
admiring my wealth since I am a hard working farmer in this area.
“Ndingadai ndakapedza naye kare nekuti asiuya madeko
ndichavhara mombe dzangu osvika achiti muzouya kumba pane kabasa ndinoda
kukupai. Mafambiro aaizoita nekapfekero zvaive zvekundisvisva mwoyo asi
ndakafuratira.
“On the day in question she came and asked me to come home
in the evening to collect my US$15 she was yet to pay for cultivating her
field. She has been asking me to visit her so that she would pay it in kind but
I refused since February when I cultivated her field.
“I lost my mother so I was left broke and I agreed to visit
her house that night since she had promised me that she had the money. “Ndichingosvika
chete akanditambira nemufaro akazarura door ndikapinda.
“Within some minutes her husband arrived in the company of
his elder son of the other wife armed with a machete. The door was not locked
and Lifa attacked me with a machete, tied me by his bed and the two assaulted
me while my blood was gushing out heavily.
Benedict with his wife
“I want to thank our kraal head and other villagers who
suddenly appeared and rescued me otherwise I could have died on spot,” said
Benedict.
He questioned police officers at Nyava base for failing to
arrest Lifa and the latter for not divorcing Maketi over her confession that
they had been cheating him for the past four years.
“Chirikundinetsa ndechekuti mukadzi uyu akaudza murume wake
kuti takadanana makore mana asi haana kumuramba. Vaviri ava vakandirongera kuti
vawane nzira yekutora mombe dzangu sezvo ndirimurimi mukuru.
“Police is silent about the case and they are yet to arrest
Lifa who works at Shamva Mine,” said Benedict. Lifa refused to give his side of
the story referring questions to Benedict and Maketi.
“I heard that you came to my house and my wife ran away
from you,” said Lifa. “There was a case of adultery but my wife and Benedict
are the ones who can give you correct facts,” he said before hanging the call.
Maketi refused to entertain H-Metro and took to her heels
into a nearby hill named Nyambe where she spent the better part of the day on
Friday.
“I do not want to see you that is why I left the house upon
hearing about your arrival in the village,” said Maketi. “I will return home
around midnight,” she said before hanging the call.
Benedict wife Webintah Kangederere, 48, told H-Metro that
the incident took place four days after the death of her mother in-law and her
mother was at home hearing about the issue.
“My husband is experiencing sleepless nights because of
pain and I thank our kraal head for saving him from death,” said Kangederere.
“It was unfortunate that the issue happened soon after
burying my mother in-law and my mother is here with us to hear such stories.
“We had bought eight bags of fertilizers but they were all
taken by the motorist we hired to take him to Bindura Hospital.
“His injuries will not see him returning to the field when
he was the bread winner since I am not physically fit to carry any work,” said
Kangederere pleading with police to take action against the perpetrators.
Villagers had no kind words for both men, accusing Benedict
of bedding married women and girls taking advantage of his wealth.
“Lifa akatadza pakuda kuuraya apa asi Benedict wacho
haabviri anemuchiwuno munovava zvekutora vakadzi vevamwe uye vasikana,” said
one villager. H Metro
