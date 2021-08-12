EX BLACKMAILING ME FOR SEX OVER NUDES

A woman from Mpopoma suburb has been plunged into a tough time because her ex-lover, who refuses to be dumped, uses her nudes to demand sex from her while threatening to post them on social media platforms if she denies him sex.

Siphephile Ngwenya (24) said she broke up with Hlalani Ncube (32) in May this year. But her ex-lover does not want to accept that because he is using her nudes to demand sex from her and would send her a string of WhatsApp messages threatening to post them on WhatsApp groups and Facebook.

Siphephile said soon after they broke up, when he threatened to post her nudes on Facebook, she gave in to his sexual demands, but when he returned for the second time she refused.

Siphephile engaged his friend to talk to him but his efforts yielded no result. After that Hlalani would send her a string of messages accusing her of involving his friends in their affair and would threaten to kill her.

Fearing for her life Siphephile rushed to Western Commonage courts and applied for a peace order against her abusive ex-lover.

In her founding affidavit she said: “I have been in love with Hlalani Ngwenya for three years, but we broke up because he was physically and emotionally abusing me. Sadly he does not want to accept that I no longer love him because he demands sex from me and would threaten to post my nudes on social media platforms.

At first when he threatened to post my nudes on Facebook, I gave in and slept with him. Later on I engaged his friend to talk to him but he could not accept and accused me of telling his friends his love affairs and threatened to kill me. I pray that this court would grant me a peace order so that he would stop communicating with me via WhatsApp and also stop visiting me.”

Hlalani apologised saying he was doing that because he loved her and wanted to marry her.

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted Siphephile an interim peace order which compels her ex-lover not to communicate with her via WhatsApp and not to visit her. B Metro