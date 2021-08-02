ED A PRAGMATIC LEADER, SAY POLAD PRINCIPALS

Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) principals are optimistic that President Mnangagwa will restore the dignity of the country through his sound policies which have already transformed the country as it journeys towards an upper middle class economy by 2030.

This comes as the country’s economic policies have received kudos from the International Monetary Fund and also the main opposition party, the MDC.

The pragmatic leadership of President Mnangagwa has been on display in the past year as he has led from the front in the fight against Covid-19, while at the same time keeping the economy afloat.

Spokesperson of Polad, Mr Nesbert Mtengezanwa said as political parties they are committed to the successful implementation of all national programmes.

He also commended the Government for the tremendous work and efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Polad we acknowledge the great work on the ground where Government led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has embarked on a massive vaccination programme, whose success is not only a marvel to our neighbours in the African continent, but to the globe at large as acknowledged by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said.

Zimbabwe is leading the pack in the region and is among the first African countries to vaccinate its people.

“On behalf of my colleagues and all Polad principals, we wish to express our profound gratitude to you your Excellency for your visionary leadership in establishing the Polad platform.

“Together, we see Polad as your vision of creating an enduring foundation for the establishment of lasting peace, harmony, unity and prosperity for the well-being of our nation.”

Another Polad member, New Patriotic Front party president Mr Welcome Shumba said all political party leaders should play a role in fighting the pandemic.

“We cannot leave President Mnangagwa alone in fighting the pandemic, while we are watching from the terraces. It is the role of all political party leaders to educate the people on the need for vaccination. The pandemic knows no boundary” said Mr Shumba.

Polad chairperson on International Relations and Re-engagement Committee Mr Divine Hove said President Mnangagwa has done extremely well in fighting the pandemic.

“It is now the responsibility of the Zimbabwean citizens to complement his effort by adhering to Covid-19 World Health Organisation protocols,” he said. Herald