ED LEAVES FOR ZAMBIA

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa leaves Zimbabwe today to join other Heads of State at the inauguration of new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka tomorrow.
President-elect Hichilema won the recent Zambian
presidential election, beating former President Edgar Lungu by almost one
million votes. He garnered 2 810 757 votes, while Mr Lungu trailed with 1 814
201 and conceded defeat, committing to hand over power peacefully.
Last week in his congratulatory message President Mnangagwa
wished the new Zambian leader well during his presidential term and pledged to
work with him closely in strengthening ties between the two countries.
President Mnangagwa assured President-elect Hichilema that
Zimbabwe would, in its relations with Zambia, build on the deep historical ties
forged between our two nations during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, as well
on the partnership maintained by outgoing President Edgar Lungu.
“As you assume your term of office, I wish to assure you of
my availability to work closely with you to solidify and deepen the cordial
relations that exist between our two sister republics for the mutual benefit of
our two peoples.
“I also wish to assure you of my readiness to work closely
with you at the regional, continental and international levels as we seek
advance the ideals of development peace and stability,” he said.
Deputy Chief Secretary-Presidential Communications in the
Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, said President
Mnangagwa had warmly accepted President-elect Hichilema’s invitation to his
inauguration tomorrow in Lusaka in the spirit of Sadc collegiality.
He said this was also a recognition of the role President
Mnangagwa played in stabilising the potential volatile post-election in Zambia
last week.
“The president-elect reached out to President Mnangagwa and
he was able to communicate his fears over the smooth transition to the
President, as the outgoing member of the organ troika.
“President Mnangagwa then reached out to the outgoing
President Lungu to respect the wishes of the Zambian people. That way both the
victor and loser opened channels of communication, thereby securing the peace
that is prevailing in Zambia post-election.
Mr Charamba also said Sadc Heads of State are all behind
President-elect Hichilema as he had won the election.
“When the President was in Malawi last week, All Sadc heads
in attendance agreed that they must attend the inauguration ceremony as part of
their support for the political and election process in Zambia, which after all
is the cradle of liberation movements in Southern Africa,” he said.
Mr Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian businessman and
politician.
After having contested five previous elections in 2006,
2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016, he won the 2021 presidential election with over 59
percent of the vote. He has led the United Party for National Development.
After he was announced as the winner last week,
President-elect Hichilema pledged that his government would deliver on the
promise of change.
Rebuffing political smear campaigns based on tribe and
ethnicity, he urged the public to mark his scorecard after he names his first
cabinet in just over a week’s time after his inauguration.
“We want to send a signal to reunite this country under the
One Zambia, One Nation motto. Jobs shall be given on equal merit without
looking at one’s surname,” appointing them with an eye on the public interest,
he stated.
He extended an olive branch to every political opponent and
citizen that did not vote for him, saying he will be a President for all
Zambians and promised not to gag media and civil society.
Zimbabwe and Zambia have been described as Siamese twins
due to the deep relations among the two countries. Zambia also played a pivotal
role in the liberation of Zimbabwe.
During the liberation struggle, Zambia played host to
thousands of sons and daughters who left their homes to liberate their country
from colonial bondage. Herald
