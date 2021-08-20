ED COMMITTED TO CLOSE THE GUKURAHUNDI ISSUE : GOVT

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is “committed” to bringing closure to the Gukurahundi issue, the Justice ministry said yesterday as the Zanu PF leader meets traditional leaders in Matabeleland region today to discuss the emotive matter.
This is not the first time Mnangagwa is meeting traditional
leaders in Bulawayo over Gukurahundi and a number of issues affecting southern
Zimbabwe. He first met chiefs in 2019 and followed up with other engagements
with civic society organisations.
Addressing journalists in Bulawayo yesterday, secretary for
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabiza said the engagements
were clear testimony of Mnangagwa’s commitment to addressing regional concerns.
“…the President will receive recommendations on how to deal
with issues related to Gukurahundi. The national council of chiefs has in the
past two weeks been engaged in intensive stakeholder consultations with various
groups from Matabeleland,” Mabiza said.
“The meeting is a demonstration of His Excellency’s
commitment to find a lasting solution to matters affecting the region and, in
particular Gukurahundi.”
Local Government, Justice and Home Affairs ministers July
Moyo, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Kazembe Kazembe respectively will attend the meeting,
she added.
Despite initiating debate on the Gukurahundi massacres in
2019, there has been little movement towards finding a lasting solution to the
sensitive issue.
Mnangagwa was State Security minister at the time of the
massacres when government deployed a North Korean-trained force to crack
against alleged dissent to the late former President Robert Mugabe’s rule in Matabeleland
and Midlands provinces. Over 20 000 people were killed, according to the
Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace. Ironically, Mnangagwa hails from the
Midlands province. Newsday
