DRY WEEKEND FOR HARARE

Harare residents should brace for a dry weekend as the local authority will be cutting off water supplies today in order to carry out repairs at Morton Jaffray, the city’s major water treatment plant.

In a statement, acting Harare town clerk Engineer Phakamile Moyo advised residents of a total shutdown of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control waterworks today and tomorrow.

“The shutdown is to allow for the cleaning of suction pipes at Warren Control pump station, repairs on a clarifier and maintenance on four critical trunk mains.

“The repairs will result in the reduction of physical water losses currently obtaining in the system. Residents are encouraged to use water sparingly during this time,” he said. Herald