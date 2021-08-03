DELTA VARIANT ACCOUNTS FOR 79% OF INFECTIONS IN ZIM

ZIMBABWEANS should ensure they always follow laid down Covid-19 prevention measures to avoid the introduction of deadlier strains of the disease in the country as the virulent Indian Delta variant now accounts for 79 percent of infections.
The Beta strain first detected in neighbouring South Africa
accounts for 16 percent of the cases followed by the Alpha variant detected in
the United Kingdom which accounts for 2,5 percent.
Illegal cross-border activities, failing to mask-up
properly, crowding and visiting drinking spots are among activities that fuel
mutations of the virus and bring new variants into the country.
A total of 462 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the
past week. Over the past seven days the country recorded a total of 10 900 new
Covid-19 cases and 462 deaths mostly from health institutions.
The Delta variant was first detected in Zimbabwe in June
which prompted the Government to tighten lockdown conditions to avert new
infections and deaths which have been on the upward trend since then.
Scientists have said that the Delta variant is 50 percent
more contagious than the Alpha variant.As of August 2, Zimbabwe had 110 855
confirmed cases, including 79 420 recoveries and 3 635 deaths.
Zimbabwe has received a total of 6 785 000 doses so far of
the Indian Covaxin, Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac as well as Russia’s Sputnik V
vaccines.
To date, a total of 1 674 710 people have received their
first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 798 880 have received their second
dose. The country is targeting to vaccinate at least 10 million people to
achieve herd immunity.
Statistics for the past two weeks also show that Zimbabwe
is one of the five African countries that contributed to 80 percent of total
recorded cases.
The other countries include South Africa, Tunisia, Namibia
and Zambia.
Speaking during a fact checking training workshop hosted by
the Gender Media Connect Zimbabwe (GMC), the World health Organisation Zimbabwe
team leader Dr Lincoln Charimari said all viruses, including Covid-19, change
over time through processes called mutations.
He said that some changes may affect the virus’ properties
which include increase in transmissibility.
“These changes may also increase in virulence or change in
clinical disease presentation, decrease in effectiveness of public health and
social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics,” said Dr
Charimari.
He said viruses that have above changes are referred to as
a Variant of Concern (VOC). “The Alpha (first detected in the UK) variant has
been reported in 182 countries, territories or areas.
“The Beta variant first detected in South Africa has been
reported in 131 countries,” he said.
“The Gamma variant (first detected in Brazil) was reported
in 81 countries (three new countries); and The Delta variant (first detected in
India) was reported in 132 countries (eight new countries).
“In Zimbabwe Delta is responsible for 79 percent of cases;
Beta for 16 percent and Alpha for 2,5 percent. These proportions are dynamic
and likely to change over time,” he said. Dr Charimari said it was important
for people to continue to get vaccinated to reduce their risk of hospitalisation
and developing severe symptoms.
“Not less than six vaccines have since received the WHO
Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval including the Sinopharm and Sinovac
currently being rolled out in Zimbabwe. The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe
(MCAZ) recently approved the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in
Zimbabwe. To date, over 1 million Zimbabweans have been fully vaccinated.”
Contacted for comment, health expert Professor Solwayo
Ngwenya said if members of the public continue being complacent, they may
attract worse off variants which is likely to lead to more deaths.
He said if nothing is done to change risky behaviours
displayed by the public the more vicious variants like the Delta Plus could hit
the country.
“Our people continue to disregard all the Covid-19 measures
set by health experts and our Government although our deaths have continued to
rise in an alarming manner. People are still attending funeral wakes, parties
and even visiting each other,” he said.
“We now have a Delta Plus variant which is stronger and
deadlier but still under investigation in other countries. There is another
airborne variant still under investigation which may hit the country if we
continue defying Government regulations.”
Prof Ngwenya called on the Government to continue
monitoring these variants and how people are behaving so that the country is
spared mass deaths and hospitalisations. Chronicle
