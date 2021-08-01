COVID-19 : BODY EXHUMED AFTER MIX-UP

An 80-year-old Alaska man who died from Covid-19 complications was reburied yesterday following a mix-up of dead bodies at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary.

The mix-up happened after a funeral parlour was allowed to collect the body on its own in the absence of morgue attendants .

Samson Mazivisa, who died on July 25 in Alaska, was first buried in Mhangura on July 28 by strangers.

His family had made burial arrangements at Glane State farm in Alaska on Friday, but were forced to wait for another day until his body was exhumed in Mhangura

A relative of Mazivisa only identified as Rashid confirmed that the family demanded to identify their relative even if his death was Covid-19-related.

This was when the drama started as the body could not be found in the mortuary.

The late Mazivisa left behind four children and 12 grandchildren.

‘‘Our uncle passed on 25 July and doctors confirmed that it was Covid-19-related,” the relative explained.

“When we prepared for his burial in Alaska on Friday, his body could not be found in the mortuary.

“The body had been buried in Mhangura following a mix-up by the parlour. The grave had been dug in Alaska.”

The body was retrieved yesterday for proper burial in Alaska.

