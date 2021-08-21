COUPLE COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER INFIDELITY ROW

A Mutoko couple committed suicide following a misunderstanding over an extra marital affair, with the wife hanging herself first and then the husband after her body was discovered.
The two, who were at their place in Kumbure 1 Village,
engaged in an ugly dispute after the husband Peter Muhamba (50) accused his
wife, Nyasha Chinake (44), of dating his cousin.
Chinake then bolted out of the house and never returned,
but her body was found the following day, hanging from a tree near their house.
Sources say on hearing that his wife had died, Muhamba went
to their bedroom, took a rope and hanged himself. His body was discovered later by the same
neighbours who had helped him to search for his wife.
Giving details, Mashonaland East provincial police
spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, said on Thursday last week at around
4pm, Chinake was at home with her husband who accused her of having an extra
marital affair with his cousin Matambanadzo Mhuru (39).
“The wife ran out of the house, but the husband did not
follow her,” he said. “Later, the
husband alerted his neighbours that he had a misunderstanding and his wife ran
out of the house and never returned.
“The neighbours assisted him in a search in the
neighbourhood, but they could not find her. The following day, Mandaza Muhamba
(58) found the body of the wife hanging on a tree, about a kilometre from her
home.”
Insp Chazovachii said together with the neighbours, Muhamba
went home. While others were planning to make a report to the police, he went
into his bedroom where he hanged himself from a roof beam with a rope.
“The matter was reported by the village head at Makosa
Police Station who attended the scene,” said Insp Chazovachii.
He appealed to the public to always solve their
misunderstandings peacefully, and value the sanctity of life.
“Whenever they (people) have a difference in opinion, we
urge them to seek counselling from police’s victim friendly unit, professional
counsellors, church leaders, community leaders or trusted relatives,” said Insp
Chazovachii. “This can assist.” Herald
