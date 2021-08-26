COUPLE BURNT TO DEATH AFTER BOOZE BENDER

A COUPLE from Nyamandlovu was burnt beyond recognition after forgetting to blow out a candle which they had been using on their way home from a beer binge.

Sipho Sibanda (53) and his wife Adelaide Tshuma (48) bodies’ were found on Sunday morning by a neighbour who had come to check on them.

The neighbour noticed that their roof had caved in and household property had been reduced to ashes. On calling out their names to check if they were there, there was no answer.

When he checked, he realised that they had been burnt beyond recognition and reported the matter to the police. Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

He said no foul play is suspected.

“On the 20th of August around 9PM Sipho Sibanda and his wife Adelaide Tshuma were drinking beer in the nearby village, they were later passed by two villagers namely Mr Banda Chuku a male adult and Mr Maxwell Nkomo.

Sibanda and Tshuma were evidently drunk and carrying a candle going to their place of residence,” said Insp Banda.

“On August 21 at around 7AM, Chuku visited Sibanda and found the roof of their bedroom fallen inside. The iron sheets were blackened with smoke and the room full of ashes.”

Insp Banda said Chuku yelled several times calling the couple and there was no response. Insp Banda said the value of the destroyed household goods is yet to be ascertained.

“No foul play is suspected and necessity for post-mortem was waived by Tsholotsho resident magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu,” he added. Chronicle