COUPLE ARRESTED FOR BUYING VACCINATION CARDS

A CHITUNGWIZA couple, who had not yet received doses of the Covid-19, appeared in court on allegations of buying the vaccination cards from a Chitungwiza Central Hospital employee.

Musoni Kushinginya and his wife Tsitsi, admitted to the charges when they appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate on Friday. The couple is expected to be sentenced today on fraud charges.

Musoni and his wife bought the vaccination cards from Angela Taengwa, who is a general hand at Chitungwiza Central Hospital. Taengwa also admitted to selling the cards to the couple and will also be sentenced today.

She was charged with fraud and alternatively, possession of articles for criminal use. Herald