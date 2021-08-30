COUPLE ARRESTED FOR BUYING VACCINATION CARDS

A CHITUNGWIZA couple, who had not yet received doses of the Covid-19, appeared in court on allegations of buying the vaccination cards from a Chitungwiza Central Hospital employee.
Musoni Kushinginya and his wife Tsitsi, admitted to the
charges when they appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate on Friday. The
couple is expected to be sentenced today on fraud charges.
Musoni and his wife bought the vaccination cards from
Angela Taengwa, who is a general hand at Chitungwiza Central Hospital. Taengwa
also admitted to selling the cards to the couple and will also be sentenced
today.
She was charged with fraud and alternatively, possession of
articles for criminal use. Herald
