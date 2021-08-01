COUNCIL SPLASHES ON DIRECTORS CARS

Mutare City Council has bought luxury vehicles for its top executives amid reports that at least US$320 000 has been set aside for the exercise.

Mayor Blessing Tandi said that the exercise was meant to retain critical skills and boasted that Mutare was one of the best paying local authorities in the country.

Council has already bought a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux for health director, Antony Mutara and housing director Emma Mantiziba respectively while directors in the engineering and finance departments are also set to take delivery of their top of the range vehicles soon.

“I understand that some people will not be happy seeing us buying vehicles for our directors and they have started coming as we speak right now. We want to incentivise our workers, we need them to be happy so that they can do their work and focus on service delivery issues.” Standard