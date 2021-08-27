COPS BUST DRUGS RING, SEVEN DEALERS ARRESTED

POLICE in Gweru have busted a drug trafficking syndicate in Gweru’s central business district arresting seven suspected dealers in connection with dealing in illegal substances.
The seven were nabbed by the police at a sem- dilapidated
building at the corner of 9th and Lobengula Street in Gweru popular for housing
Solars College offices and classrooms.
Smartly dressed young men and women come in and out every
now and then from the private college.
At the back of the building is a driving school,
restaurant, garage and some seemingly dysfunctional rooms which have turned out
to be home to drug trafficking activities in the city.
The presence of flashy cars especially during weekends drew
the attention of law enforcement agents who embarked on an undercover operation
which took a week.
Midlands provincial acting police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the arrest of seven suspected drug dealers
on Tuesday.
“I can confirm that police in Gweru have busted a drug
trafficking syndicate at Solars College in Gweru’s Central Business District arresting
seven suspected dealers in connection with dealing in illegal substances,” she
said.
Asst Insp Mukwende said they recovered bottles of
Broncleer, Mutoriro and processed dagga.
She said the value of the drugs was still to be ascertained
adding that investigations were still underway as police wanted to get to the
suppliers.
“We managed to bust these people and, in the process, we
recovered 51 bottles of Broncleer. Broncleer is banned so its possession will
be a criminal act. We also recovered a considerable amount of processed dagga.
There were also plastic stashes of Mutoriro,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.
She said the names of the seven alleged drug dealers will
be revealed soon.
To conceal their alleged illegal operations to the prying
eyes of the public, Asst Insp Mukwende said the suspects dug a hole in the
middle of the room where they were hiding a metal box in which they were
stashing an assortment of illegal drugs.
“The police managed to recover the metal box that was
hidden in a hole in the floor that was neatly covered with a carpet,” she said.
“We urge members of the community to assist the police in
dealing with drug dealers by reporting such people so that the law takes it
course. We also urge members of the society to stay away from drugs as they
pose danger to their lives.”
The owner of the building Mr Spencer Govere in an interview
said he had nothing to do with what was happening on his premises. Chronicle
