COPPER THIEVES CRASH CAR NEAR POLICE STATION

In a bizarre twist of events, copper cables and windings weighing 485 kilograms worth around US $29 000 were recovered by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on Tuesday, after the alleged suspects crashed a vehicle they were using to transport the contraband near a police station in Mabelreign.
Two suspects, Valentine Peki and Christine Muvirimi of
Budiriro and Glennorah high density suburbs respectively, sustained serious
injuries after ramming their Nissan Caravan into a tree around 0300hrs in the
morning.
Upon attending to the accident scene, the police discovered
the copper.
Commenting, ZESA Provincial Manager for Harare Abel
Gurupira said he hoped the current review of the copper Act would help curtail
thefts.
Cabinet recently approved the proposed Copper Control
Amendment Bill which, among other things, proposes a mandatory 30-year jail
term for copper thieves. The Bill seeks to make it illegal for anyone to posses
copper without a certificate of origin.
“Cabinet was informed that the Bill seeks to provide for
the offence of vandalism of utilities through the theft of copper which is then
sold on the back market,” Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services
Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in March.
“In order to curb the theft of copper, the police will
require anyone found in possession of copper to provide the names and addresses
of both, the seller and purchaser, description and quantity of the copper and
reasons for disposal. Convicted copper thieves will now be liable to
imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years without the option of a
fine. In addition, any vehicle or device used to illegally transport copper
will now be forfeited to the state.”
New Ziana
