CHIREDZI GETS TV SIGNAL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY

Transmedia Corporation has completed the installation of US$125 million digital TV transmission equipment enabling traditionally remote Chiredzi to access local and radio television signals for the first time in history.

Transmedia Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Rufaro Zaranyika said this during a tour of Chiredzi this week.

Chiredzi and several other parts of the country that have not been able to access local radio and television stations will be able to do so anytime beginning this month.

He said transmission is on the ready to go once the television stations that were given licences by Government are ready with content. To access those television and radio stations, the audience must acquire decoders, said Zaranyika.

The capital intensive project by Government to migrate from analogue to digital will see 48 digital transmission television boosters being installed throughout the country and so far the process has been completed in 18 different areas.

Before this installation many parts of Chiredzi had to listen to radio and television stations from South Africa and Mozambique.

Zaranyika said the 18 areas that are covered were chosen because they were the worst in terms of signal reception and access. Each digital booster covers a radius of between 50 and 60km and hence 48 are needed to cover the whole country.

Chiredzi South MP Kalisto Gwanetsa said the move was long overdue.

Chiredzi West legislator Farai Musikavanhu welcomed the move citing that it will put Chiredzi on the map since people would be able to gain access to what is happening in the country.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists president Michael Chideme could not be reached for a comment.

MISA Zimbabwe chairman Golden Maunganidze applauded the milestone and encouraged the incoming media players to provide balanced content.

“We are happy as Misa Zimbabwe when marginalised districts are given such priority because they spent many years without frequency. We hope the media which would be broadcasted via the radio and TV would be balanced and not partisan,” said Maunganidze.

Chiredzi Rural District Council chairperson, Edward Matsilele welcomed the development and said this will allow the people to enjoy their right to access information.

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mathis Chakanyuka also commended the development.

The other area where installation of the equipment is complete are Harare, Mutare, Nyanga, Chimanimani , Mudzi; Mutorashanga, Karoi, Gweru, Gokwe, Kadoma Bulawayo, Lupane, Kamativi, Binga, Chivhu, Gwanda, Kotwa and Chiredzi. Masvingo Mirror