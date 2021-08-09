CHIREDZI GETS TV SIGNAL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY

Transmedia Corporation has completed the installation of US$125 million digital TV transmission equipment enabling traditionally remote Chiredzi to access local and radio television signals for the first time in history.
Transmedia Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Rufaro
Zaranyika said this during a tour of Chiredzi this week.
Chiredzi and several other parts of the country that have
not been able to access local radio and television stations will be able to do
so anytime beginning this month.
He said transmission is on the ready to go once the
television stations that were given licences by Government are ready with
content. To access those television and radio stations, the audience must
acquire decoders, said Zaranyika.
The capital intensive project by Government to migrate from
analogue to digital will see 48 digital transmission television boosters being
installed throughout the country and so far the process has been completed in
18 different areas.
Before this installation many parts of Chiredzi had to
listen to radio and television stations from South Africa and Mozambique.
Zaranyika said the 18 areas that are covered were chosen
because they were the worst in terms of signal reception and access. Each digital
booster covers a radius of between 50 and 60km and hence 48 are needed to cover
the whole country.
Chiredzi South MP Kalisto Gwanetsa said the move was long
overdue.
Chiredzi West legislator Farai Musikavanhu welcomed the
move citing that it will put Chiredzi on the map since people would be able to
gain access to what is happening in the country.
The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists president Michael Chideme
could not be reached for a comment.
MISA Zimbabwe chairman Golden Maunganidze applauded the milestone
and encouraged the incoming media players to provide balanced content.
“We are happy as Misa Zimbabwe when marginalised districts
are given such priority because they spent many years without frequency. We
hope the media which would be broadcasted via the radio and TV would be
balanced and not partisan,” said Maunganidze.
Chiredzi Rural District Council chairperson, Edward
Matsilele welcomed the development and said this will allow the people to enjoy
their right to access information.
Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) acting Chief
Executive Officer (CEO) Mathis Chakanyuka also commended the development.
The other area where installation of the equipment is
complete are Harare, Mutare, Nyanga, Chimanimani , Mudzi; Mutorashanga, Karoi,
Gweru, Gokwe, Kadoma Bulawayo, Lupane, Kamativi, Binga, Chivhu, Gwanda, Kotwa
and Chiredzi. Masvingo Mirror
