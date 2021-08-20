CHINESE EMPLOYER STRANGLES, FIRES WORKER



A CHINESE employer, He Chisheng Mike of Yakuts Investment in Matopo, Matabeleland South province, is accused of strangling his employee before dismissing him from work.

Some of the workers told Southern Eye that they were terrified by the incident. They said Mike ran amok vandalising property before strangling Charles Muswaka. Muswaka said he reported the matter to police.

“We were just sitting in our rooms and Mike came from nowhere and vandalised the door before approaching and strangling me. “I fled from the premises and went to report at Matobo Police Station,” he said.

“Upon returning to the company, I was fired.” National Union of Mines, Quarrying, Iron and Steel workers of Zimbabwe (NUMQISWZ) legal and education training officer Shadreck Pelewelo said employee rights should be respected.

“The worker reported to the police but nothing has been done. This confirms that our workers are not protected. Mike has been boasting saying ‘go wherever you want and report these issues’,” said Pelewelo.

“These people (Chinese) are abusing workers. This is not the first case, there are so many cases and nothing is being done. The immigration office had promised to deport him (Mike) but we are surprised he is still here.”

Contacted for comment, Mike said: “If you want to publish the story, come to the company and see what happened.”

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said: “I will have to verify with Matopo Police Station and will give you a comment afterwards.”

Recently, there were reports that workers were locked up in the mining premises and forced to stay in shacks with no ablution facilities. Newsday