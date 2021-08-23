CHIEF FACES ADULTERY LAWSUIT

Chief Mpakwa of Bikita (born Clemence Mpakwa) who is believed to be in his late fifties faces a lawsuit for adultery after it emerged that the woman who appeared in compromising positions with him on pictures that went viral on social media on Wednesday is married.
Investigations by The Mirror have established that the
woman is Sekai Munzvovaniswa who stays with her husband (name supplied) in Duma
Suburb at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, a stone-throw away from Retired Army
General Engelbert Rugeje’s house.
The pictures supposedly taken from Mpakwa’s car went viral
four days ago sending social media into a frenzy with readers questioning local
traditional leaders’ role as custodians of culture and the rampant abuse of
power and cars provided to them by Government at the tax payers’ expense.
The Mirror also established that Munzvovaniswa goes to the
same Johanne Masowe Church with Chief Mpakwa who is its local leader and a
popular prophet in the Growth Point, reliable sources told The Mirror. At
Church Chief Mpakwa is called by the name Madzibaba Clemence.
The husband declined to give a comment to the Mirror.
Sources however, said he is so shattered he is making manoeuvres to deal with
the chief. Munzvovaniswa and her husband are still staying together in spite of
the storm.
Chief Mpakwa’s mobile remained unreachable since the
pictures went public. A Mirror crew that pitched up at his rural home, 4km from
Nyika was told by the wife that he was away in Chiredzi.
She declined to comment on the purpose of the trip.
“He is a chief; I wouldn’t know what his business is in in
Chiredzi. I also don’t know when he is coming back, it is therefore not wise
for you to wait for him,” said the woman who treated The Mirror crew with
suspicion.
The Mirror sought a comment from Chief Chitanga (Feleni
Chauke), the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs Council Chairman of the Chitanga
Village in Mwenezi who fumed against Mpakwa’s alleged adulterous affair. He
accused Mpakwa of abusing the title and wearing the badge of a chief when he
was only a headman.
He said that him and his chiefs are yet to investigate on
why a headman would tarnish the chiefs name and that they looking for him and
were going to discipline him.
The Mirror is told that Mpakwa is only an acting chief who
assumed that position following his father’s death three years ago. His term of
office as acting chief expired last year and he is only a headman but he has
been refusing to let go of the chief’s residence and title.
In the pictures Mpakwa is seen wearing a jacket pinned with
a Chief’s ceremonial badge and another badge that has Zanu PF leader Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s picture.
It is alleged Chief Mpakwa as a prophet treated
Munzvovaniswa for an undisclosed ailment. Munzvovaniswa then allegedly failed
to pay for the service and Mpakwa demanded that the payment be made through sex
instead.
There are three pictures circulating on social media and in
one of them Mpakwa is seen sucking Munzvovaniswa’s nipple and in another
Munzvovaniswa is seen holding the chief’s private part. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment