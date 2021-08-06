CHIEF DIES OF COVID-19

Chief Maziofa of Mberengwa, born Joshua Kudakwashe Hove has died.
Chief Maziofa passed on at his homestead on Wednesday
afternoon due to Covid-19 related complications. He was 81.
Chiefs Council Deputy President Senator Chief Mkhwananzi
Ngungumbani confirmed the death to The Mirror.
“Yes, we received sad news of his death. He passed on at
his home to Covid-19 related illness,” said Ngungumbani Hove was installed
chief in October, 2005.
He was a member of the Provincial Chiefs Council,
responsible for resolving disputes amongst traditional leaders, facilitating
the appointment of chiefs, resolving disputes between chiefs and the
communities and he was also a traditional officer.
“We have lost a leader who was honest and upright. It’s a
painful loss to the chiefs community and the nation,” said Ngungumbani
Burial arrangements for Maziofa will be advised in due
course said Chief Ngungumbani. Masvingo Mirror
