CHIEF DIES OF COVID-19

Chief Maziofa of Mberengwa, born Joshua Kudakwashe Hove has died.

Chief Maziofa passed on at his homestead on Wednesday afternoon due to Covid-19 related complications. He was 81.

Chiefs Council Deputy President Senator Chief Mkhwananzi Ngungumbani confirmed the death to The Mirror.

“Yes, we received sad news of his death. He passed on at his home to Covid-19 related illness,” said Ngungumbani Hove was installed chief in October, 2005.

He was a member of the Provincial Chiefs Council, responsible for resolving disputes amongst traditional leaders, facilitating the appointment of chiefs, resolving disputes between chiefs and the communities and he was also a traditional officer.

“We have lost a leader who was honest and upright. It’s a painful loss to the chiefs community and the nation,” said Ngungumbani

Burial arrangements for Maziofa will be advised in due course said Chief Ngungumbani. Masvingo Mirror