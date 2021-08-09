CHAMISA : HEROES DON'T FAIL

We salute all our heroes and war veterans dead and living, who sacrificed to birth this great nation.We owe it to our heroes and posterity to preserve and crusade the ideals of social justice,an abiding culture of human rights and a gratifying social and economic order.

The deeper meaning of a heroes day is located in finding each other to solve and end all political hostilities,hate, harassment, human rights violations, rigged elections, conflict & violence. Heroes don't beat, harass, maim and murder people for politics. Heroes don’t fail or fall!

OUR HEROES PLAN IN A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE.

-We designate August a Heroes month with multiple festivities, memorial lectures and activities. Community and family heroes will be honoured.

-We will cater for war veterans welfare and support.

-We will honour current Heroes fighting for freedom and justice

-We must move from the warfare discourse to the welfare discourse. -We will Introduce National Awards and merit for outstanding citizens in all works of life to be given to nominated GREAT Zimbabweans.

-We will launch a Liberation museum And Liberation struggle movie or film

-We will strengthen education on history, heritage, national pride and patriotism.

-Heroes acre &other monuments to be revamped through ICTs& modern infrastructure for domestic & international tourism

-Transform the process of declaring and conferring hero status in the country. No party is equal to or bigger than Zimbabwe.

-The heroes of Zimbabwe shall be determined by and through stakeholders,an independent body that confers hero status.

-We will have a template to determine hero status with input from citizens in its design. -And why is it just for political heroes? What about social, economic, sports and community heroes?

Happy Heroes Day to all frontline workers, the workers of Zimbabwe and all heroes who continue to fight for freedom justice and prosperity including Makomborero Haruzivishe . History won’t and can’t ignore you. #Godisinit

God Bless Zimbabwe!