CHAMISA, ED CLASH AFTER HICHILEMA VICTORY

THE victory by Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) has rekindled tension between President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF and the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance with both parties claiming that they have cordial relations with him.
Hichilema, viewed in Zimbabwe as a Chamisa ally, emerged
victorious in last week’s polls, defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu of the
Patriotic Front. MDC Alliance officials took to social media to flaunt their
close links with the new Zambian leader.
Party secretary-general Chalton Hwende said Mnangagwa’s
administration was panicking following Hichilema’s victory, describing the UPND
as a “sister party.”
“The regime in Harare has been shaken by the victory of our
sister party in Zambia. After the defeat of Edgar Lungu, Mnangagwa knows he is
the next to fall,” Hwende said.
MDC Alliance international relations secretary Gladys
Hlatshwayo also posted pictures with Hichilema and senior officials from his
party in what observers said was an indication of their closeness to the
Zambian President-elect and his team.
The victorious UPND party’s spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe
took to Twitter to express solidarity with the MDC Alliance and emphasise unity
between the two parties while attacking Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party.
“We must now unite a divided country. I see some Zanu PF
supporters attacking me for showing support to the MDC Alliance. I will support
people who supported us in our struggles. Compromised ruling party stooges will
never threaten me,” he said.
He said he was hoping to see the MDC Alliance leadership at
the inauguration ceremony in Lusaka next week.
Mnangagwa, who is also expected to attend Hichilema’s
inauguration yesterday pledged to work closely with him.
“As you assume your term of office, I wish to assure you of
my availability to work closely with you to solidify and deepen the cordial
relations that exist between our two sister Republics for the mutual benefit of
our two peoples,” Mnangagwa said.
He added that he was ready to work with the Zambian
President-elect at regional, continental and international levels to advance
ideals of development, peace and stability.
His spokesperson George Charamba, who recently described
Hichilema as a sellout for posing for a picture with Chamisa, said the former
opposition leader was now president and no longer in the league of opposition
politicians like the MDC Alliance leader.
“The office has its own straitjacket. It is daydreaming for
people like Hlatshwayo to think they will be sponsored by Hichilema in 2023,”
Charamba said.
“This is probably their last contact with him ever. From
today until his next transition in political life, it’s a new reality defined
by sitting heads of State and government.”
“Real politics, as happens in the work-a-day world of
politics, both the winning and losing candidates in Zambia’s recent plebiscite
have reached out to Zimbabwe in the spirit of good neighbourliness and shared
mutual interest.”
On Sunday, Chamisa said the victory of Zambia’s opposition
was significant for Zimbabwe. He said Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections belonged to his
party, which he said was inspired by Hichilema.
Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana, however,
dismissed Chamisa as a dreamer.
“In the folklore of matrimonial unions, there is always
that bridesmaid who is never destined to marry. She will be part of a number of
bridal crews but for her, the big day will never come. After each wedding, the
newly-weds make new friends and stop communicating with certain singles,”
Mangwana tweeted.
MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said:
“What we are seeing in southern Africa is unavoidable, there is a wave of
change and like the people of Malawi and Zambia; we need change and the upholding
of the rule of law. What they are saying is a repetition of the Rhodesian
mentality where Ian Smith’s regime pledged that no native will rule in a
thousand years.”
Addressing a Twitter Space discussion on Africa and
democracy spearheaded by a South African Mmusi Maimane, Chamisa urged the
people to vote in their numbers so as to usher in democracy and
constitutionalism.
“Go and register to vote, that is your only way out of this
mess. The oppressor thrives on voter apathy. If you do not vote, you would have
voted for the status quo,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment