BROKE COUNCIL PAMPERS TOP MANAGERS

CASH-strapped Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has resolved to increase perks for its senior staffers which will see them get free accommodation, water, electricity and telephone services.
The local authority is also making provisions to construct
pool houses in the eastern suburbs that will be used by top officials, in what
they say is meant to help retain critical skills. According to a council
confidential report, this strategy is part of a new policy for allocation of
residential stands and social houses to individual beneficiaries. The report
reveals that at present only three senior officials were renting properties
that belonged to the local authority.
“The majority of local authorities in the country provide
its senior staff free accommodation, water, electricity and telephone line. The
scheme is to be used to attract and retain skilled high calibre staff in local
authorities. In view of this, all senior staff from grade 13 and upwards should
be provided with free council accommodation, water, electricity and telephone
services subject to availability. The accommodation is to benefit the staff
while they are still in full employment of council,” reads the report.
The local authority also decided that in the event that
requisite accommodation is not available council will build pool houses in the
city’s eastern areas on properties approved by the local authority. To further
add on to the perks of council employees, full time employees can now purchase
residential stands anywhere in the city for a 40 percent discount, with the
payment being payable for a period of five years.
“The staff member should be a full council employee having
served for a continuous minimum period of two years. Twenty percent of the
available stands at any given scheme should be allocated to staff. Purchase
price of the stand shall be discounted by 40 percent. The payment period shall
be a minimum of five years. The benefit to be a once off benefit for all
grades.
The executive group to benefit once off for a residential
stand averaging an acre at 40 percent discounted purchase price payable over a
maximum period of five years,” reads the report.
Further, according to this new policy, general
beneficiaries of residential stands at Cowdray Park Hlalani Kuhle are now set
to lose their stands if they go for a period of two years without any notable
development taking place.
“Housing officer shall issue out written notices on
non-complaint stands that remain undeveloped for a period exceeding two years
and state the nature of breaches.
“A report shall be submitted to council seeking for
authority to repossess affected stands.
“Once granted the housing office shall communicate the
council resolution in writing to the affected beneficiaries. Affected
beneficiaries shall be given a right to re-offer for the stands should they be
still interested through an offer letter stipulating the terms and conditions of the new offer,” reads the
report.
The objectives of the policy are mainly to engender
transparency in the allocation of stands, houses and other premises,
elimination of corruption emanating from the allocation of properties and to
assist the local authority in the administration and management of stands,
houses and other related resources, council said.“A general survey carried out
in Harare City Council, Kadoma City Council, Masvingo City Council and Mutare
City Council has revealed that there is no standard system being followed on
allocation of houses and stands in most urban local authorities. This has
resulted in many problems on allocation of stands and houses as outsiders
viewed whatever practice in place as being fair.
“A number of senior officials responsible for these
allocations have been either suspended or even dismissed from their work on
allegations of corruption in the allocation of these scarce resources,” reads
the report.
The latest revelation, however, comes at a time when
council is struggling to provide some of the basic services to residents.
Council has failed to avail stands to more than 3 000 beneficiaries in
different suburbs although they received full payment.
Council is also struggling to repair water and sewer
infrastructure resulting in constant bursts, which at one time resulted in
contaminated drinking water leading to an outbreak of diarrhoea which killed 13
residents in Luveve. Sunday News
