BOY FAILS TO RAISE US$1015, DIES

Paul Mavengwa (15) from Zaka who spent eight months at Masvingo Provincial Hospital while he unsuccessfully tried to raise US$ 1015 for an operation has died.

He died on August 12 and this once again brings to the fore the urgent need for Government to attend to the country’s collapsed health system.

Paul, an orphan who stayed with his aunt and grandmother fell from a mango tree last December and fractured his spinal cord. He remained detained at the hospital while he waited for a Good Samaritan to pay the amount needed for the operation.

Only two weeks ago he made an impassionate appeal through The Mirror for assistance.

Masvingo General Hospital Public Relations Officer Mercy Ruth Zulu confirmed the death and said negotiations were held with the Social Welfare Department to pay the bill and the latter had agreed following The Mirror article.

There were also some well-wishers based in South Africa who were in the process of raising the money.

“The boy died on Heroes holiday just after the Department of Social Welfare agreed to pay the full bill after they saw the article that appeared in The Mirror,” said Zulu.

Paul who lost both parents at a tender age fell while trying to get some mangoes for his grandmother.

He broke his left hand and both legs and operations for that were covered for free by the hospital. However, cash was needed for the spinal cord.

Masvingo Provincial Social Welfare Officer Stanislaus Sanyangowe confirmed his Department’s pledge to help.

“His case was placed under the Assisted Medical Treatment Order where Social Welfare assists less privileged patients.

“It is sad that he died before the operation but all was in place for him to be helped. May his soul rest in peace,” said Sanyangowe. Masvingo Mirror