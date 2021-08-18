BLIND LAWYER UP FOR HIGH COURT JUDGE POST

Among the 36 candidates shortlisted for interviews for the vacant posts of Judges of the High Court of Zimbabwe is a lawyer who is visually impaired.
For a country conscious of the need to have people with
disabilities represented at all levels and the composition of the judiciary to
reflect the diversity of the population, Samuel Deme (45), a blind lawyer’s bid
for the bench is a remarkable development.
The Mirror established that Deme is the only candidate
among the 36 living with a disability.
Deme is not only experienced but has made a name for
himself in the legal circles. He is the deputy director in the Department of
Legislative Drafting in the Attorney General’s office and has held this post
since January 2013.
The Department of Legislative Drafting is responsible for
drafting all Government legislation.
Deme and the other 35 lawyers are vying for nine posts left
vacant after the promotion of several judges to higher courts. The shortlist
followed an invitation to the public and the President to nominate suitably
qualified persons for the bench in terms of section 180 (4) of the
constitution.
Public interviews for the posts were supposed to be held
from July 26 to 29 2021 but were postponed indefinitely due to Covid 19.
Prior to his appointment as deputy director, Deme worked
for 10 years at the Legal Aid Directorate (2003-2013) which provides legal aid
services to the needy.
Deme who was born in Mataruse and grew up in Soti Source in
Gutu fell blind due to measles in 1982 when he was six. He did his primary
education at Kapota School for the Blind in Masvingo from 1985 to 1992 and his
high school at Mutendi from 1993 to 1998.
From 1999 to 2003, he studied for a Bachelor of Laws honors
degree at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). It is on completion of his first
degree that Deme joined the legal aid directorate. He then studied for a
Masters in Women’s Law from the same University and completed in 2010.
Several African countries have promoted the inclusion of
people living with disabilities in the judiciary systems. In South Africa for
example, renowned former Constitutional Court Justice Zakeria Mohammed Yacoob
who was blind is recognised as one of South Africa’s finest legal minds.
Yacoob who became blind at 16 months due to meningitis
served as Acting Deputy Chief Justice.
There is a common misconception within the African society
that people living with disabilities cannot perform equal duties nor hold top
managerial positions at workplaces compared to their non -disabled
counterparts. Masvingo Mirror
