BINGA CHIEF DIES AFTER 37 YEARS ON THE THRONE

ONE of Binga’s longest serving chiefs, Chief Kavula of Lubimbi has died at the age of 90.

His nephew Mr Divilious Sibanda said Chief Kavula, born Mukusi Nkamu Muleya died at Binga District Hospital on Sunday after a long illness.

The late Chief Kavula occupied the throne for 37 years after having been installed in 1984, succeeding his brother who had died in 1978.

“He had been unwell for the past four years. We have lost our pillar as a family and community and we are in the process of organising burial which could be Friday,” he said.

Chief Pashu of neighbouring Pashu area said Chief Kavula was the only surviving senior chief in the district until his death on Sunday.

Matabeleland North Provincial Development Co-ordinator’s office said preparations for his burial were underway.

Chief Kavula was born on September 8, 1931 and was appointed Chief Kavula on February 1 in 1984 taking over from his brother Zenge Kavula who was murdered during the liberation war in 1978.

Chief Kavula and his subjects settled in Lubimbi in the 1950s after being displaced by the white settler regime from Kana Block area near Umguza, where they had initially settled earlier.

Lubimbi borders with Lusulu, east of Lake Gwayi-Shangani.

He will be remembered for being a resolute traditionalist who proudly stuck to his culture and over the years conducted spiritual rain making ceremonies, according to his subjects.

Chief Kavula is survived by four wives, 16 children and 49 grand and great grandchildren.