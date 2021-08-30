ANOTHER CHIEF SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

CHIEF Beperere, (Alfred Tome) of Zvimba district, who died yesterday, succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

He was 70.

Chief Beperere was of the Gushungo clan and served as a district administrator and Harare provincial administrator.

Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister and Zvimba North legislator, Marrian Chombo, confirmed that Chief Beperere succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

The province has lost a number of chiefs this year, including Chief Mashayamombe (Ignatius Chiketa Kanengoni, 86) and Chief Nyamweda (Claudius Mandaza, 64) to Covid-19, while Chief Nematombo (Lovemore Karengesha, 67) died of natural causes.

Provincial chiefs’ council chairperson and Chief Ngezi (Peter Pasipamire) said the loss of Chief Beperere was devastating. Chief Beperere was installed as a substantive chief on 7 August, 2014.

Mashonaland West provincial development coordinator, Mr Josphat Jaji, said burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Herald