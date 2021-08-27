ANOTHER BOAT CAPSIZES IN KARIBA

A boat has capsized in Lake Kariba and one person is still missing while two others have been rescued.

The boat was hit by strong winds towards Tsetse Island commonly known as Muchenga resulting in it filling up with water.

Fishermen who were fishing at the island came to the rescue of the two passengers while the boat captain could not be accounted for.

The incident occurred at around 5pm and comes barely three weeks after another boat capsized, killing five people. According to sources, the boat was laden with fish.

Boats traverse the vast Lake Kariba with fishermen and buyers of fish going or coming from fishing camps.