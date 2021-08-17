ABUSED BOY TAKEN INTO CARE

Mugwadi A 5-year-old Glendale boy believed to have been undergoing serious abuse at the hands of her aunt has been taken to a safe house.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the case is under investigation and the child has been taken to a safe place.

“Police are investigating a case of child abuse in Glendale,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. He said preliminary investigations had shown that the video circulating had no relation to the Glendale incident.

“That video has been circulating on social media for some time and we continue to appeal to members of the public to supply us with information where that woman on the video can be found.

“However, the child has been taken to a safe place awaiting medical examination reports and interviewing the accused person’s neighbours,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Shakenman’s aunt Maria Mugwali, 40, dismissed the video circulating together with the whistle blower’s alleged abuse message saying she was not the one and the child had not suffered the alleged disability.

Mugwali, a mother of three and ardent follower of Mugodhi Apostolic Church told H-Metro that Shakeman had been under her custody for the past two years following death of his father.

“To start with, I want to believe that you H-Metro saw that I am not the one on the video of a woman beating the child,” said Mugwali. “The person who circulated the message has a personal vendetta with me and the house owner.

“Information on names and location are true but as a church member at Mugodhi Apostolic church I would not abuse my late brother’s child.

“Social welfare officials and police came and discovered that the person on video was not me.They took the child to Social Welfare and the case is now being handled by police. Shakeman is too notorious that at one time he threw his faeces at our neighbour’s house.

“I could not let him go unpunished but disciplined him accordingly and not in anger. His mother had this only child with my late brother and I do not know where she is living since they had married while she had her own three other children,” said Mugwali.

Mugwali’s neighbours and church members described her as abusive and heartless.

“We want to thank social welfare officials for taking the child because the child would spend the whole day without eating,” said one of the neighbours.

“Asi ukamuona mwana wacho akasimba nenyaya yekudya kushamwari saka aizosvika orohwa zvinonzwisa tsitsi.

“To our surprise, this woman is a church member and in the same denomination with our local councillor.

“She is very abusive and heartless but if you see her preaching you get shocked and we wonder the spirit she would be inspiring to her audience,” said one of the neighbours.

Mugwali is a caretaker of Honourable Remigio Matangira’s house. Hon Matangira told H-Metro that he was not aware of the abuse case and noone ever approached him about the matter.

“That house under construction has no other tenants besides Mugwali family who are not paying rentals since they are just looking after it,” said Hon Matangira.

“I do not know if the case of abuse is true or false since I do not stay there. “None of the residents ever approached me about the abuse case although I have been visiting the place for the past month.

“All the developments done there were carried within a month after one of my daughters living abroad sent money for the construction.

“I learnt of the abuse through social media and was quick dismiss it since the woman on the circulating video is totally different from her.

“How the whistle blower decided to mention the owner of house without informing me remains a big question considering that I am a politician and law maker.

“I suspect that there is someone behind this who after assassinating my character,” said Hon Matangira. H Metro