36 MORE ZIMBAS TO BE DEPORTED FROM THE UK



THE British government will repatriate the second batch of the remaining 36 Zimbabweans on Thursday this week. Foreign Affairs and International Trade ministry spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said the second batch is expected in the country this week.

“We are aware that there are some Zimbabweans being deported from the UK arriving on August 26.

“The group comprise those who for one reason or another could not make it into the first batch of returnees. Originally 50 were earmarked for repatriation but only 14 made it, as others could not be returned due to last minute legal challenges and the outbreak of Covid-19 at one of the removal centres. The individuals concerned have been in quarantine at holding centres waiting for removal,”.

Mrs Chemwayi said all the deportees are welcome back home. “As a country, we are always ready to welcome back our fellow countrymen and to assist them with reintegration,” said Mrs Chemwayi. Herald