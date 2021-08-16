16 CHURCH BUILDINGS FACE DEMOLITION IN BYO

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has announced plans to demolish several church buildings in the city for not adhering to the local authority’s building standards.
This was revealed in the BCC latest council report, which
stated that about 16 churches, mostly in Cowdray Park and Entumbane
high-density suburbs were issued with demolition notices.
The demolition notices have also been sent to residents who
failed to comply with the city’s model building by-laws. The council said most
of the targeted structures were built without approval.
“The department of housing and community services has
carried out routine inspections around the city,” part of the report read.
The report also provided a table detailing the targeted
structures. Some of the churches which
are facing demolition include Tebernacles of God, Marimba Church of God,
Bathseda Church of Zion, Masimba Apostolic Church and Assembles of God Church.
Other churches that face a similar fate include Sangano
Revapositori Church and Jesus Promotion Ministries, among others.
The city’s director of housing and community services,
Dictor Khumalo said no construction should be done in the city without approved
plans and requisite inspections.
“As such, the developments should be regularised if they
meet all council by-laws and policies subject to relevant penalties being
paid,” he said.
The director said the affected churches had been given a
21-day notice to rectify the structures.
“If no corrective action is taken, penalties will be
charged and where appropriate, demolition procedures instituted.”
Recently, council condemned 51 buildings in the city centre
after they were adjudged to be dilapidated and posing a danger to inhabitants
and passers-by.
In terms of sections 48 and section 49 of the Model
Buildings By-Laws, 1977, section 214 of the Bulawayo (Buildings, Roads and
Streets) By-Laws 1971, council is empowered to demolish structures deemed unfit
or built without approval. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment