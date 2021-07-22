ZUMA TO ATTEND BROTHER'S FUNERAL

Former president Jacob Zuma has been given permission to leave prison to attend his brother's funeral in Nkandla.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo
confirmed the information to TimesLIVE via one-word text message on Thursday
shortly before 5.30am.
“Granted,” he said. The department on Wednesday confirmed
that Zuma had filed a compassionate leave application late on Tuesday.
In a statement on Thursday morning, Nxumalo said the
permission was granted under section 44 (1)(a) of the Correctional Services
Act.
“A sentenced offender who is granted permission to leave a
correctional centre remains a sentenced offender even while temporarily
outside. The permission granted to Mr Zuma is for July 22, 2021.
“When outside a correctional facility, inmates need not to
wear offender uniform. As a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma’s
application for compassionate leave was processed and approved following the
correctional services prescripts,” he said.
In granting him permission, the department had to consider
various elements including what activity Zuma wanted to attend, how long he
would be temporarily released and the security risks involved as he still
needed to be protected by the department.
Zuma’s younger brother Michael died after a long illness a
few days after Zuma started his 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt
correctional services facility for contempt of court after failing to appear at
the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
A source in the department of correctional services said
earlier that Zuma would be released from prison for several hours on Thursday
morning to attend the funeral and return in the afternoon, or as soon
proceedings were concluded.
Zuma had apparently applied for compassionate leave as
early as last week under the impression that Michael would be laid to rest at
that time. But authorities said in terms of the law, they had to ask him to
submit a fresh application after the funeral was confirmed for Thursday.
