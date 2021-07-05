ZUMA : I'M NOT VACCINATED



Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday dismissed questions about his supporters gathered outside his home in KwaZulu-Natal without observing Covid-19 regulations.

Zuma, who has not received a Covid-19 vaccination, addressed media personnel at his KwaDakwadunuse home in Nkandla on Sunday night and said he was not responsible for what his supporters do even if their actions are against lockdown regulations.

The former president said he believes people were angered by the recent Constitutional Court judgment ordering him to be jailed for 15 months, and there was nothing he could do about it “as a person who is very much aggrieved”.

“I was not responsible for what has happened,” said Zuma. In his speech, Zuma compared lockdown level 4 regulations to apartheid.

According to Zuma, lockdown regulations were no different to the rules imposed on people during the mid-1980s state of emergency enforced by the apartheid regime.

“We have a level 4 lockdown with all the hallmarks of a state of emergency and the curfews of the 1980s,” said Zuma.

“The only difference is that we use different levels, like contempt of court instead of detention without trial, but the substance is exactly the same. Being jailed without trial is no different from detention without trial.” Times