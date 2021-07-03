ZUMA AVOIDS JAIL

The Constitutional Court has backtracked on its decision that former president Jacob Zuma must go to jail on Sunday.

After an eventful few days that saw crowds of people descending on Nkandla and analysts calling for Zuma to respect the law, the highest court in the land agreed to hear Zuma’s application later in July.

This came after he had filed applications in the High Court and the Constitutional Court to challenge the decision to jail him for 15 months for contempt of court.

In the notice, the Constitutional Court stated: “Take notice that the above-mentioned applicant intends applying, in terms of section 167(3)(b) and/or section 167(6)(a) of the Constitution on a date and time to be determined by the Registrar of the honourable court or as directed by the acting Chief Justice in terms of the rules of the Constitutional Court, for an order in the following terms: That paragraph 3 of the order of this honourable court delivered on June 29, 2021, in terms of which the applicant was found guilty of the crimen injuria contempt of court for not complying with its orders in the secretary of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state v Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, is hereby rescinded in terms of rule 42 of the uniform rules of court, read with rule 29 of the rules of the constitutional court.”

The court also said the acting chief justice would issue directions in this regard. IOL