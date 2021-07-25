ZIMBAS WHO ESCAPED FROM SA POLICE VAN RE-ARRESTED

THE South African Police Service (SAPS) has, with the help of the community, re-arrested three of the four armed robbers who escaped from a police van while being taken to court last week.

Only one of the suspects, Dennis Hove, has not been accounted for, while South African robber Figos Madisha, and two Zimbabweans Clifford Mutonhori and John Fine were re-captured.

The notorious robbers were arrested after committing a spate of carjackings, including hitting on two haulage trucks on the N1 Highway between Johannesburg and Beitbridge.

“Police hail the total commitment and unwavering support displayed by ordinary community members and other organised community structures today, Saturday July 24, 2021, in assisting the police to rearrest three of the four dangerous criminals who escaped from a police motor vehicle on Wednesday July 21, 2021,” SAPS Limpopo provincial Commander Thembi Hadebe said.

“The criminals escaped last Friday while on a police truck which was taking them to court for sentencing along the R101 Road, south of Polokwane. They allegedly hijacked a truck and later abandoned it at Ysyerberg on the N1 Road,” the South African police said.

Earlier, the suspects had allegedly hijacked another truck at Nyl Plaza tollgate, but ran into a police checkpoint as they were driving it, resulting in their arrest. Newsday