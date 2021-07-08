ZIM SENDS FIVE ATHLETES, 13 OFFICIALS TO JAPAN

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, has urged the athletes to represent the country, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, to give it their best shot.
She was speaking during Team Zimbabwe’s unveiling ceremony
held virtually yesterday. Zimbabwe will be sending a delegation of 18 people —
five athletes and 13 officials for the Games, set from July 23 to August 8.
Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar will represent the country
in swimming. Katai will compete in the 100m backstroke while Wetzlar will
battle in the 100m freestyle. Athletics will field Ngoni Makusha in the 100m.
Vincent Scott and Peter Purcell-Gilpin will compete in golf
and rowing. Purcell-Gilpin will battle for honours in the men’s single scull.
“It’s a younger team and again this should be a time where
you are taking everything in, learn from other athletes, watch how other
athletes do things, know that you have had an exceptional four years of
training,’’ said Coventry.
“Have the confidence to just go out there and represent
your country proudly and leave everything on the field of play.’’
With two weeks, before the Games start, Coventry urged the
athletes to utilise the time left, to get ready to give it their best.
“To our athletes, you still have a little bit of work left,
16 days, it’s not that far,’’ she said. “I know we have some athletes,
competing right around the first couple of days, but just finish strong.
“You have got a couple of more weeks left, two more weeks,
put in that extra time, put that extra bit of effort.”
Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Thabani Gonye, said
they were confident the Games will go on very well in these tough times.
“These Games, I think the priority that has been given by
Tokyo 2020, the IOC, the Government of Japan, for them to go ahead, and all of
us here in Zimbabwe, was that it took into account the health of the
athletes,’’ said Gonye.
“The Olympic Games, by their nature, are the world’s
biggest, and highest level, sporting competition to showcase that talent, of
all the best athletes.
“They create dreams, they create sporting heroes and
lifetime opportunities, for athletes, and every individual involved,
participating and also watching, the Games.’’ Qualification, for Zimbabwe’s
athletes, proved quite a tough task.
Only Vincent and Purcell-Gilpin were able to reach the
qualifying mark, in their events, while swimming and athletics got universality
slots.
Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka, said they
were looking forward to hosting the Games.
“Decision to host the Tokyo Olympic, and Paralympic Games,
in this situation, was not an easy one. “But, since the 2020 Games were
postponed last year, the Japanese Government, the Japanese Olympic Committee,
and the other concerned parties, have been making all possible efforts to
realise safe and secure Games this year,” said Tanaka.
Team Zimbabwe
Aquatics — Swimming
Athletes: Donata Katai, Peter Wetzlar
Coach: Lindsy Tudor-Cole
Athletics
Athlete: Ngoni Makusha
Coach: Lisimati Phakamile
Rowing
Athlete: Peter Purcell-Gilpin
Coach: James Alexander Stephenson
Golf
Athlete: Scott Vincent
Caddy: Kesley Anne Vincent
Coach/Team Leader: Mufaro Chivonivoni
Chef de Mission: Fredreck Ndlovu
Team Admin: Memory Pakati
Physiotherapist and Covid-19 Liaison Officer: Abigail
Mnikwa
ZOC president: Thabani Gonye
ZOC chief executive: Stephen Mudawarima
Government Delegation: Sports and Recreation Commission
chairman Gerald Mlotshwa, PA to the Minister Tariro Kadzirange, Chairman
Portfolio Committee Mathias Tongofa. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment