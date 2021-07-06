ZANU PF READIES FOR BY-ELECTIONS

ZANU PF has invited its members intending to contest in by-elections to submit CVs to the party, hinting that the party was already preparing for the by-elections despite pleas from the opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora to suspend all electoral processes.
According to a memo from the party acting commissar Patrick
Chinamasa, all interested candidates are expected to submit their CVs and
kick-start the process that will lead to by-elections anytime soon.
Chinamasa told the provincial structures in a July 2, 2021
circular to submit names of interested candidates to the party headquarters for
vetting and approval by July 16. “In turn, the commissariat department will
advise provinces on dates of the primary elections once the dates have been
set,” he said.
Chinamasa immediately warned provincial structures that
they had “no mandate to disqualify any aspiring candidate” and that “no primary
elections should be held” without his authorisation. Over 30 seats were left
vacant after MDC Alliance MPs were recalled by MDC-T.
Last year, the government through Vice-President and Health
minister Constantino Chiwenga indefinitely, suspended by-elections in the wake
of the COVID-19 outbreak, a position that angered the opposition MDC Alliance
and other stakeholders who felt it was undemocratic and unconstitutional.
MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said
his party has always been ready for by-elections, but wants the playing field
to be levelled.
Zanu PF has been allowed to gather thousands of its supporters
for political meetings, while MDC Alliance has been denied the same
opportunity.
“The preparations we have been doing is to push for
electoral reforms and make sure the level field is equal in terms of
opportunities to be canvassing for votes,” Hlatywayo said.
“We lost our elected representatives after (President
Emmerson) Mnangagwa and (MDC-T leader Douglas) Mwonzora colluded to withdraw
them, but our national council resolved that those candidates will stand in the
elections. We are already with the people and the people are with us. It is
Zanu PF and Mwonzora who are afraid of an imminent defeat.” Mwonzora’s
spokesperson Lloyd Damba said his party was also ready for the polls.
“We have always been prepared for by-elections. Getting CVs
is administrative but politically, it’s something else. Politically, we are
geared for the by-elections,” he said. Newsday
