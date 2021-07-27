ZANU PF PEOPLE'S CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD ONLINE : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

Zanu PF’s annual People’s Conference scheduled for October this year will be held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ruling party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri said only a small number of people would gather in
Mashonaland Central, the host province for this year’s event.
Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who led the national coordination
committee to the province yesterday to assess preparedness towards the annual
people’s conference, expressed satisfaction at the progress so far.
She said attendees would be vaccinated and strict
regulations, as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), would be
observed.
“We have come to Bindura as the national coordination
committee of Zanu PF that is responsible for organising national people’s
conferences.
“My constitutional responsibility is to chair the national
people’s conference of Zanu PF. We will have a small number of people meeting
in Bindura. “With this Covid-19 pandemic, we are introducing the virtual system
so that people will follow proceedings in Bindura from their respective
provinces,” she said.
“We will receive their reports and feedback on devolution,
showcasing successes registered nationally on devolution.
“Preparations are at an advanced stage and the province is
well prepared for the conference in terms of food, venue and logistics. We are
impressed by the display of unity.”
Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the visit was a fact-finding
mission to establish preparedness of the province to host the conference.
She said the conference was very important in assisting the
party to plan and was an opportunity to evaluate the successes and progress in
implementing the party manifesto.
“The national people’s conference is critical to the party
because it is an opportunity to deliberate on things we promised our people
during elections.
“We are reaching out to everyone including the opposition
in our engagement and re-engagement agenda.
“We are making inroads. We will evaluate our performance in
terms of economic development.”
She said the conference would discuss the economic
blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which was focusing on
infrastructural development, road network improvement and construction of dams
and hospitals.
Food security would also be discussed with focus on
increased wheat production and fisheries.
Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said
well wishers were coming forward with pledges to assist in the hosting of the
conference at the Bindura University of Science Education campus.
“People are excited and coming out in their numbers to
support the conference. We have adequate
food to feed delegates and accommodation and other logistics are in place.”
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment