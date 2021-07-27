ZANU PF PEOPLE'S CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD ONLINE : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

Zanu PF’s annual People’s Conference scheduled for October this year will be held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ruling party’s national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said only a small number of people would gather in Mashonaland Central, the host province for this year’s event.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri, who led the national coordination committee to the province yesterday to assess preparedness towards the annual people’s conference, expressed satisfaction at the progress so far.

She said attendees would be vaccinated and strict regulations, as prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), would be observed.

“We have come to Bindura as the national coordination committee of Zanu PF that is responsible for organising national people’s conferences.

“My constitutional responsibility is to chair the national people’s conference of Zanu PF. We will have a small number of people meeting in Bindura. “With this Covid-19 pandemic, we are introducing the virtual system so that people will follow proceedings in Bindura from their respective provinces,” she said.

“We will receive their reports and feedback on devolution, showcasing successes registered nationally on devolution.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage and the province is well prepared for the conference in terms of food, venue and logistics. We are impressed by the display of unity.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the visit was a fact-finding mission to establish preparedness of the province to host the conference.

She said the conference was very important in assisting the party to plan and was an opportunity to evaluate the successes and progress in implementing the party manifesto.

“The national people’s conference is critical to the party because it is an opportunity to deliberate on things we promised our people during elections.

“We are reaching out to everyone including the opposition in our engagement and re-engagement agenda.

“We are making inroads. We will evaluate our performance in terms of economic development.”

She said the conference would discuss the economic blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which was focusing on infrastructural development, road network improvement and construction of dams and hospitals.

Food security would also be discussed with focus on increased wheat production and fisheries.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said well wishers were coming forward with pledges to assist in the hosting of the conference at the Bindura University of Science Education campus.

“People are excited and coming out in their numbers to support the conference. We have adequate food to feed delegates and accommodation and other logistics are in place.” Herald