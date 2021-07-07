WOMAN COLLAPSES, DIES IN BAR TOILET



A Summerton Farm woman has died after she collapsed in a toilet at Landmark Bar. The Mirror could not immediately establish the cause of death. The scene is set to be fumigated.

The woman who is yet to be identified collapsed at around 8:45am. The body is yet to be removed from the toilet bar.

Masvingo City acting health services director Ngonidzashe Mapamula, Police officers and Ministry of Health officials are at the scene.

Sources at the scene told The Mirror that the woman had come to Masvjngo to withdraw money from a local bank.