WIDOW DEMANDS $8,5M AFTER HUBBY DIES IN POLICE CELL

A Chiweshe woman whose husband allegedly died in detention at a Bindura Police Station has slapped police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga with a $8,5 million law suit for lack of compassion and support.
The deceased Eugene Marangwanda was allegedly picked by
police officers from his Chiweshe home last year in September in connection
with a murder case. However, after further detention was granted by a Bindura
magistrate, Marangwanda allegedly died in police custody.
According the summons, occasions surrounding Marangwanda’s
death prompted the family led by the widow Cathrine Wazvaremhaka, Faith
Maranganda, Nokutenda Marangwanda and Nyasha Marangwanda to probe into the
circumstances.
The family claim the police officers involved Detective
Constable Hukurawa and Detective Chief Inspector Mapepeta negligently caused
their loved one’s death after repeated assaults.
The family claims the deceased’s cause of death was ruled
as serious injuries and multiple stress after a post mortem.
“The deceased was taken from his home in Chiweshe to
Bindura Central Police Station where he was detained.
“He was later taken to Bindura Magistrate’s Court on the
19th of September where police sought a warrant for his further detention. The
warrant was granted and the deceased was taken back to Bindura Police Station.
“On the 21st of September, Dzidzo Marangwanda, brother to
the deceased received a call from Assistant Inspector Ganye who advised him
that his brother had collapsed and died in police custody the previous day,”
reads the summons.
The widow also accused the police officers of inflicting
bodily harm leading to her husband’s death.
“The family only managed to gain the post mortem results on
or about the 2nd of December, 2020. H Metro
